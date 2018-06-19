Hasbro Successfully Trademarks the Smell of Play-Doh

A common smell of everyone's childhood, the scent of Play-Doh, has now been officially trademarked by Hasbro.

Recognizing the scent of Play-Doh being a defining feature of the popular product, Hasbro filed for an official trademark of the scent. In the document filed with the United States Patent and Trademark office, the scent is identified as "a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, combined with the smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

Hasbo told Gizmodo that they do not have any plans, legal or otherwise, for the trademark at this time, but it does open the doors for possible products,

Registering the iconic Play-Doh scent as a trademark gives Hasbro a whole host of fun and creative opportunities in the future, but in the present moment, plans are not currently set.

In the grand scope of patents and trademarks, trademarking scent is still relatively new. According to Mental Floss , the first scent trademark was issued 28 years ago to OSEWEZ for the scent of a plumeria blossom-scented embroidery thread. Other trademarked scents include a flowery musk scent pumped into Verizon stores and a pina colada scent on ukuleles.