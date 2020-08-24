Heads Up Lawton, Gas Station Says You Might Have Accidentally Filled Your Vehicle With Diesel

If you recently filled your gas tank in Lawton, you might not have put gas in there.

I don't know about you, but I typically get my gas at the same place when I need to fill up. If you're someone who goes to the EZ Go location in Lawton on Cache Road and 34th street, you may have diesel in your vehicle instead of gasoline. The location released a statement saying that a driver accidentally mixed diesel and premium gasoline at the station.

“Please be assured if you were impacted by this incident, we will pay to repair your vehicle,” a post on Facebook read. If you filled up your vehicle on August 22 and are having mechanical issues, this could be to blame. If you're one of these people, give them a call (580) 595-8375.

Imagine going in for work on your car and the mechanic says, looks like you put diesel in here. You know you didn't, but no way they would ever believe you. Hopefully not too many folks in the Lawton area are affected by this, but I guess we wait and see.