Wichita Falls Approves Permit for Quik Trip Location, Plan to Open Next Year

We have been hearing rumors about this since last week, but the city approved the permit.

Good news Wichita Falls, we're getting a Quik Trip. You may have filled up your gas tank at one of their locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, but we will soon be getting one here. Hopefully, if you have been to one, you went inside. Quik Trip has some really good food.

They're know for their breakfast burritos, pizza, and sandwiches. They even make some awesome milkshakes as well. It looks like the Quik Trip will be going in at the northeast intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and I-44. KAUZ is reporting that they don't know when construction will begin, but they're trying to open in 2021.

Looks like this will be a perfect place to fill up before a trip to Lawton or Oklahoma City. We will keep an eye on the construction and let you know when an opening date becomes closer for us.