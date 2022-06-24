Texas Gas Station Promises Cheapest Gas in Town Every Day

If anyone in Wichita Falls wants to do this please let me know.

Well looks like residents of Tyler, Texas have quite the hookup right now. Mahi Food Mart has a crazy thing they're doing right now. They guarantee the cheapest gas in town every day from 6PM to 10PM. The owner uses the Gas Buddy app, which I know many are using right now to find the cheapest gas in town. Whatever the lowest price is, he goes five cents under that.

Hamza Shaikh says he also asks his customers to let him know if any place is cheaper than him in the Tyler area so he can beat it. He does need photo proof though, can't say some place has $1.99 gas right now. In not shocking news, Hamza is selling twice as much gas as before. He says whatever he is losing in gas sales, he is gaining inside his store.

I am sure word is out in the Tyler area about this, so you may have to wait a bit for a pump. Why not go inside real quick and grab some food or a drink. It's the least you could do since Hamza is hooking you up. "Because this is a neighborhood store," Shaikh said. "I was seeing people struggling. So, I just wanted to help and see what I can do about it."

I know a lot of folks plan summer road trips. If you're passing through Tyler, go check out Mahi Food Mart. He plans to do this for the foreseeable future. He also lets folks know what the price will be on their Facebook page. Looks like last night the price was $4.19 which is ten cents cheaper per gallon than anyone here in Wichita Falls.

Shout out to Hamza for helping folks out during this difficult time. Every penny counts at the pump.

