Texas Man Hacks Gas Station and Steals 800 Gallons of Gasoline

Probably the most busy week at gas station and this guy got away with A LOT of gas.

We have all heard of people hacking different devices, but this guy found a way to hack some gas pumps over in Harris County, Texas. Looks like on Monday, police were called out to the gas station about a possible theft. It looks like a man by the name of Miguel Manzano was trying to steal some gas.

Now he 'technically' paid for the gas, however he was able to change the price of the gas to ONE CENT a gallon. He was able to get 800 gallons for the penny for gallon price. So eight bucks is all he paid?! I don't even think that puts a 1/4 of a tank in my truck. Police found the device that Manzano allegedly used in his pocket.

Police say it was some sort of remote. Which I know what they're talking about. If you have seen the gas stations that have electronic signs for the price, a worker has a remote that uses that to change the price. I would imagine if you attempted to change the price, someone would be alerted to this and that is why this guy was busted.

Miguel Manzano has since been charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument or mechanical security device. His bond has been set at $25,000. The gas he stole was worth around $2,400, so not really worth it my man. As much as gas prices have gotten out of control in recent years, don't think about hacking the system. You will get busted.

