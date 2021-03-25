Healthy Kids Running Series Begins April 11th at Hamilton Park

Kids seem to have almost unlimited amount of energy, put that get-up-and-go to good use and help set the foundation for a healthy lifestyle with the Healthy Kids Running Series.

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a 5 week series of events for kids from 2 years old to 8th grade. They're grouped by age and the distances range from a 50 yard dash for the youngest to a full one mile run for the oldest.

The 2021 event begins on Sunday, April 11th, and continues on until Sunday, May 9th. All of the races will be held at Hamilton Park in Wichita Falls (2901 Hamilton Boulevard). Races will be held on April 11th, 18th, and 25th, and on April 2nd and 9th. There will not be an event on May 30th as that's Memorial Day weekend and many people will have other plans.

The kids will earn points with each event and at the end of the series the child with the most points gets a trophy. All participants get a medal, gift bag, and the benefit of new friendships and healthy habits developed over the course of the series.

Registration is $40 per child and can be done at RunSignup online.

The Healthy Kids Running Series was established in 2009 by Jeff Long, the Founder and President of Pattison Sports Group. He envisioned it as a way to provide kids with a positive, educational, and fun experience in the world of running.

The series is designed motivate kids to be healthy and active and provide a fun environment to improve their self-esteem and encourage a "Get Up and Go" attitude.

Of course it takes several adults to get these kids all running in the same direction so volunteers are always appreciated. If you're in high school or college you can even get service hour credit for your time.

Some people are understandably hesitant to have their kids participate in a large group activity like this as we're still navigating our way through a global pandemic so there is also the option of participating virtually.

You can follow the Healthy Kids Running Series Wichita Falls Facebook page for updates and new information as the events get closer.

In the mean time, get those kiddos started running and building a healthy lifestyle now.

