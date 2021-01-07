‘Hearts On The Move Digital 5K’ A Great Way To Step Into Fitness

Did you make a resolution to lose weight or get in better shape in 2021? A lot of people did, and one of the best ways to get started on that journey is something as simple as walking regularly.

That's why United Regional Foundation created the Hearts on the Move Digital 5K Walk.

Hearts On The Move Digital 5K Walk via Facebook

The idea is to help people take a "step" in the right direction by getting out and walking. Since the idea of getting everyone together for one big event still isn't a very good idea, this walk can be done any time, any day, anywhere, throughout the month of February. You can walk around your block, hit the Wichita Falls Circle Trail or the Sikes Lake Trail, make laps around Sikes Senter Mall, you can even walk inside at the YMCA's Family Branch off Southwest Parkway because the YMCA will open the inside walking track to non-members on weekends all through the month of February at no charge.

Registration is $25 and includes an event T-Shirt, goodie bag, and a bonus coupon for a wellness screening panel valued at more than $100. With the screening panel coupon for a Complete Blood Count; Lipid Panel to determine your cholesterol LDL, HDL, and Triglyceride levels; and Blood Chemistries analysis to check your glucose, electrolytes, liver function, and kidney function. The coupons will be redeemable at United Regional Physician Group on Barnett Road on three Saturdays in February.

You can register online at RunReg.com. The T-Shirt and Goodie bag are only guaranteed to those who register by January 17th. Packet pickup will be January 28th and 29th at the United Regional Foundation office at 1600 13th Street, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Foundation's office is just down the street from United Regional Hospital and easy to get to at the corner of 13th Street and Grace.

Director of the United Regional Foundation Noel Filer says,

"After a difficult year for many, this walk offers a fresh start, a new beginning to move to better cardiovascular health. The need is great because Wichita County has a higher rate of heart disease than the state of Texas. There are many 'good-hearte' people at United Regional who are ready to help."

Team costumes are encouraged and weekly winners will be recognized by the Happy Heart Patrol throughout February.

Proceeds and sponsorships will go toward an additional high tech Cath Lab at United Regional. This will upgrade the hospital's functionality for procedures like diagnostic heart catheterizations and coronary stents, and expand services for minimally invasive procedures that formerly required open heart surgery.

Follow the Hearts on the Move Digital 5K Walk event page on Facebook for updates.