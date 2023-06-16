At approximately 5 pm, a destructive tornado swept through Perryton, Texas, a small town in the panhandle, resulting in a minimum of three fatalities and causing injuries to an estimated 75 to 100 individuals.

H & R Block of Wichita Falls, Texas, is putting together a relief truck. People can bring their items to drop off for donation for the town of Perryton to the Southwest Parkway H & R Block location. The offices in Vernon and Bowie will be collection locations as well for H & R Block donation truck to Perryton.

They have a semi-truck willing to drive (Clyde Sullivan Trucking), however, they are in need of a trailer to put the items in and tow. If anyone has any ideas on where they could “borrow” one from, let us know.

Here's What They Need.

Here's a screencap of needs:

Flashlights

All-size clothing (kids, adults, baby)

Blankets

Sheets

Pillows

Sleeping Bags

Non-perishable food

Water, Gatorade

Diapers

Shampoo/Soap

Towels

Washcloths

Anything else you can think of

They are trying to have all items by Tuesday for delivery. When more info is available we will post it here as well as well.

If this is the first you're hearing of this disaster, you can read more about it here.

