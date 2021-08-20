Here’s the Latest Update on COVID Hospitalizations from United Regional
After yesterday’s plea to the community to get vaccinated for COVID-19, United Regional has provided an update on hospitalizations and the vaccination status of those who are hospitalized.
There are 74 patients who are hospitalized at this time. 10 of those patients are vaccinated, while the remaining 64 are unvaccinated. Of those hospitalized, 19 are in critical care with only 1 of those patients being vaccinated.
The hospital has experienced a steady increase of COVID-19 patients since early July. There has been a total of 216 COVID hospitalizations since July 1, of the patients hospitalized, 87 percent were unvaccinated.
Unlike in the early days of the pandemic, United Regional President and CEO Phyllis Cowling says that on average, patients they're seeing these days are younger:
The current COVID patients at United Regional are younger, and sicker, than those in 2020. Further, they are staying longer, which affects staffing, resources, and overall bed capacity.
I’ve read a lot of stories in recent weeks that are sounding the alarm that this may be the worst COVID wave yet here in Texas. This is not that story.
Just as United Regional pointed out yesterday when reaching out to urge the community to consider getting vaccinated, this is merely me sharing hard data from a trusted local source.
Stay safe out there Texoma.