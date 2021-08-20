Here’s the Latest Update on COVID Hospitalizations from United Regional

After yesterday’s plea to the community to get vaccinated for COVID-19, United Regional has provided an update on hospitalizations and the vaccination status of those who are hospitalized.

There are 74 patients who are hospitalized at this time. 10 of those patients are vaccinated, while the remaining 64 are unvaccinated. Of those hospitalized, 19 are in critical care with only 1 of those patients being vaccinated.

The hospital has experienced a steady increase of COVID-19 patients since early July. There has been a total of 216 COVID hospitalizations since July 1, of the patients hospitalized, 87 percent were unvaccinated.

Get our free mobile app

Unlike in the early days of the pandemic, United Regional President and CEO Phyllis Cowling says that on average, patients they're seeing these days are younger:

The current COVID patients at United Regional are younger, and sicker, than those in 2020. Further, they are staying longer, which affects staffing, resources, and overall bed capacity.

I’ve read a lot of stories in recent weeks that are sounding the alarm that this may be the worst COVID wave yet here in Texas. This is not that story.

Just as United Regional pointed out yesterday when reaching out to urge the community to consider getting vaccinated, this is merely me sharing hard data from a trusted local source.

Stay safe out there Texoma.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.