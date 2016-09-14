Heroic School Bus Driver Saves 20 Students From Fire

This school bus driver went way above and beyond the call of duty.

After a school bus caught fire in College Park, Mary., on Monday driver Reneita Smith managed to bring all 20 student aboard to safety . A man who witnessed the scene called her out on Facebook, thanking her for saving the elementary school-age students.

For her part, Smith says she was compelled to do the right thing. "I am a mom of two kids," she said. "It's my job to save them"

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Dash cam video of the fire showed the seriousness of the matter.