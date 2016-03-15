Latest Drug Bust on Highway 287 Nabs Pot Gummies and Cookies

Where is Cookie Monster gonna get his fix now?

It seems like marijuana busts have been a weekly occurrence on Highway 287, but now it's turning into a daily one it seems like. We reported this 80-pound weed bust yesterday. Today, we're reporting another weed bust, but this time, the weed has a bit of a sweet tooth. Weed was confiscated in the car, along with cookies and gummies infused with marijuana oil.

Kelton Terry and Marinda Scott were traveling from Colorado to Dallas, until they ended up on Highway 287, or as we're calling it, a drug trafficker's worst nightmare.Both are

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the Wichita County Jail.