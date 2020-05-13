Hilarious Zoom Meeting Goes To the Dogs

Just when you thought you'd seen it all comes a Zoom meeting gone to the dogs. Literally.

Andrew Cotter, a BBC sports commentator with no sports to comment on decided to make a parody of the now ubiquitous Zoom meetings we've all been dealing with. To accomplish this he enlisted the aid of his two dogs, Olive and Mabel.

The dogs seem about as competent at negotiating this new world of online meetings as any of us are with one forgetting to turn on the video feed, then not turning it off later when it should have.

All in all it's good clean fun mocking the brave new world we've all found ourselves in.

This isn't the first time Andrew has put his pets in a video, here's something he put together in full sports commentator mode.

With the potential of baseball beginning again in July we can only hope for more exciting commentary from Andrew Cotter.