Homeless Man Who Had Belongings Set On Fire in Texas Has Received Outpouring of Gifts

We have seen videos from all over the country of crazy things happening during these protests. Over in Austin, one video just seemed cruel and wrong.

I've been saying this for awhile, that a few people are ruining the message behind these protests. One group of people is the individuals that set fire to this homeless man's belongings. His name is Cale and you may have seen the video above. People have created a fire with his belongings.

I'll be honest, I didn't think this story would have a happy ending, but it does. TikTok user Uncorked shared a video with Cale and showed us the support he has received in the past few days. He got a tent, a new mattress, food, clothes, and some money. What's crazy is, he doesn't even seem mad about the situation anymore.

In the video above he says, “Thank you Austin. I love you Austin. You’re the best. No hard feelings at all. Just at a bad place at a bad time." I'm glad to see some folks in Austin found this guy and could hook him up with some new stuff after the rest of his items were destroyed.