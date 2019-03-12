Three Wichita Falls businesses on Kemp Blvd were vandalized by a homeless man over the weekend.

Donnie Lee Ross-WCSO

KAUZ reports that the owner of Gyros and Kebobs, Abdula Razavizideh, was in the process of preparing to open his store Saturday morning when he encountered the man. It’s not uncommon to see the homeless begging in parking lots along Kemp.

33 year-old Donnie Lee Ross began breaking the front windows of Razavizideh’s restaurant. The same man also broke windows at Metro PCS and Hamilton Bryan as well. Police said the man claimed voices in his head told him to do break the windows.

Police arrested Ross a short time later and he is charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. As of Tuesday morning he remained in the Wichita County Jail on combined bonds of $15,000.