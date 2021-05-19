Honest Reaction to All Ten Potential High School Nicknames for Wichita Falls

Sooooooo my idea didn't get chosen. So allow me to be salty and give an honest reaction to the top ten names the WFISD selected.

So yesterday the names were released for all the names submitted for the two new Wichita Falls high schools. I was happy to see my submission for Tom Landry High School was on the list. Sadly, we didn't make the top ten. I really think it's a good idea, especially compared to the ten they settled on. So get ready Wichita Falls' kids, in 2024 you will going to one of these high schools.

Get our free mobile app