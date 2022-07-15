Who Would Win in a Fight Between All the Texoma High School Mascots?

It's a fight to death, who you got.

Bored on a Friday and I'm trying as always to find something to talk about. My imagination got the best of me today so we're doing a mascot death battle.That's right imagine this is Mortal Kombat with your school's mascot. Some mascots may look more intimidating than others, but it's time to put up or shut up.

I think I got every high school in Wichita, Archer, and Clay County. If I missed one, let me know and I may get around to adding it at a later date. I think fourteen mascots is enough for a good old fashioned cage match WWF style. Rules are simple, whatever the mascot has in the photo they can use. However, some of these logos don't have a lot to go on. Then we go into the history of the animal or person itself.

By the way, some of these animals sound cool, but in nature they're actually quite boring. Let me know what you think about the list and if maybe I should do middle school mascots next? Hey I am bored up here at the station trying to give you content and mascot death battle on a Friday is good in my book.

