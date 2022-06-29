‘Hot Dog Water’ Flavored Seltzer Being Introduced by Fort Worth Brewery

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s ‘Hot Dog Flavored Water’ is about to become a reality.

According to KENS 5, Fort Worth-based Martin House Brewing Company has announced a new hard seltzer right on time for the Fourth of July.

The new flavor, The Awesome Sauce: Bun Length Hot Dog Water Seltzer, will make its debut during Glizzy Fest on Saturday, July 16. If like me, you’ve never heard of a “glizzy” before today, it’s slang for a hot dog.

The festival will take place in the Martin House Brewing Backyard from 12:00 – 5:00 pm.

Martin House Brewing is known for its unique flavors. They’re the brewery behind the Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer, which damn near everyone I know has tried at some point, albeit with mixed reviews.

They also have a BBQ sauce beer known as Murph Juice, Buffalo Wangz, which as the name suggests is a buffalo wing flavored beer, and a lot more. Keep up with the latest seasonal brews on their official website.

As far as the Hot Dog Water Seltzer goes, I’m kind of on the fence. Honestly, it doesn’t sound great to me, but it’s one of those things that I feel like I really need to try, even though I don’t expect to be a big fan. But you never know.

So, if you have a chance to give it a try, let me know what you think about it in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, or just shoot me an email.

