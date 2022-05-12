This Can’t Possibly Be the Most Popular Brunch Cocktail in Texas

Texas, we need to talk about your favorite brunch cocktail.

I realize I’m going to be met with fierce debate over the subject (particularly from my wife), but I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around the results of a study conducted by Shane Co. to determine the favorite brunch cocktail in each state.

The thing is, for my money, there’s only one choice when it comes to a breakfast cocktail. And that choice is a Bloody Mary.

But it seems that I’m not in the majority of Texans when it comes time to “take a nip of the hair of the dog” the morning after a night of partying.

According to the study, the Mimosa is the most popular breakfast cocktail in the Lone Star State. That’s right, the Mimosa. The most un-Texan drink in the book.

A Bloody Mary is a mix of tomato juice, vodka, and spices. And if it’s done right, it should have a nice spicy kick to it. And most people relate spicy stuff to Texas. Not to mention, some of the best vodka I’ve ever had was made right here in Texas.

The Mimosa, on the other hand, is a mixture of fruit juice (most commonly orange juice) and champagne. That sounds like something you sip on at the Kentucky Derby, not while you’re nursing a hangover while watching SportsCenter at a dive bar in Fort Worth.

But, it’s hard to argue with statistics. So, y’all go ahead and sip your Mimosas around brunch time. I believe I’ll stick with the kick of a good ol’ Bloody Mary.

