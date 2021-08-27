Hotter’N Hell Hundred Events Don’t End on Saturday

So, you think the Hotter’N Hell Hundred events are over with after the Endurance Ride ends? Ha! Think again!

There is actually more racing action going on this Sunday and some of it is easy to watch.

You can go to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center and see the start and finish of the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail off-road runs. While most of the trail is difficult to access and not well-suited for spectators the start and finish will be easy to get to at the Ag Center. The runs will begin at 7:00 a.m.

Or … You could venture to downtown Wichita Falls and watch as the criterium racing returns to the downtown streets.

Unlike the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail, the criterium course is easy to observe and the riders will be making several laps. The course starts near the Farmers Market area and makes its way around several downtown blocks. You won’t be able to drive your vehicle across the course, but if you’re careful you can walk or run across the course between races.

The nice thing about having the criterium racing back in downtown Wichita Falls is that many of the local coffee shops and restaurants will be open early serving food, coffee and other options as you watch the riders go by from a comfy chair. These riders are fast, sometimes taking the turns at up to 30 miles per hour. Bring your bag chairs with you and enjoy the show.

The very first Hotter’N Hell Hundred criterium races were held in the downtown area in 1988, they were moved to the MPEC later, and this is the first year back in the downtown district.

This year’s criterium lineup includes nine different races including a Special Olympics event and even a kids event where your child can make a lap on the official course.

Criterium races are run for specific time periods rather than a certain number of laps so one race may last 30, 45, or even 60 minutes depending on the category of riders. Some laps are pretty tame, but other laps involve prize money or points and there’s always a big sprint to see who can get to the line first. The Finish Line itself will be in front of Brian’s Plumbing at 9th and Ohio. Right by Bud Daniel Park.

The best advice for how to approach and where to park is to treat it as if you were going to one of the downtown Wichita Falls Art Walks.

The Wee-Chi-Tah Trail off-road running events and USA Cycling criterium races will begin around 7:00 a.m. and continue until 2:00 or 3:00 in the afternoon and will bring the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred to a conclusion.

