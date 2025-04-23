House Prices are Crashing in These 4 Texas Cities

The housing market is starting to cool off across the country, with 4 Texas cities among the ones where prices are falling fastest.

I remember a time about three years or so ago when we had a new employee at the radio station struggle to find a place to live in Wichita Falls after he took the job. He thought for a moment that he might have to move to a smaller town within driving distance, but finding a good place to rent or buy was tough even in the surrounding area.

Now, he eventually found an apartment here in Wichita Falls, but it took several weeks. In contrast, my wife and I bought our house here 10 years earlier, and it was incredibly easy to find a place. There were multiple houses for sale or rent in every neighborhood.

Nowadays, our house is worth twice as much as it was in 2013. Which would be nice if we were looking to sell it, but we’re not. Instead, we’re stuck paying higher taxes every year. But it does appear that’s starting to change.

I’ve noticed more and more “For Sale” signs popping up in front of houses over the last six months. That’s an indicator that the housing market is cooling off and becoming more of a buyer’s market. While that works in favor of the consumer, the problem is that many people are reluctant to buy over fears of a coming recession.

The Daily Mail recently published an article revealing the American cities in which house prices are crashing fastest, and four of the biggest cities in Texas made the Top 10.

10 U.S. Cities Where House Prices Are Crashing Fastest

Jacksonville, FL San Antonio, TX Montgomery County, PA Oakland, CA Austin, TX Portland, OR Dallas, TX Sacramento, CA Orlando, FL Fort Worth, TX

While it’s not great to hear that housing prices are quickly crashing in some of our cities, the good news is that you can save a lot of money buying a house there right now...if you dare.

