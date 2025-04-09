How Likely Are You to Have Your Car Stolen in Texas?

How Likely Are You to Have Your Car Stolen in Texas?

Sorry to break it to you, but there’s a very good chance you’ll have your vehicle stolen in Texas. Okay, maybe it’s not like an imminent threat. But still, Texas averages more auto thefts per 100,000 people than most other states. 

According to Compare the Market, the Lone Star State averages 350 vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents. That sucks. However, I tend to be more of a “glass half full” type of person, so, if you look on the bright side, at least we don’t live in Colorado, where they have an average of 731 auto thefts per 100,000. 

10 States with Most Auto Thefts 

  1. Colorado: 731 per 100k 
  2. District of Columbia: 700 per 100k 
  3. Washington: 604 per 100k 
  4. Oregon: 541 per 100k 
  5. New Mexico: 541 per 100k 
  6. California: 520 per 100k 
  7. Missouri: 483 per 100k 
  8. Nevada: 481 per 100k 
  9. Texas: 350 per 100k 
  10. Tennessee: 338 per 100k 

Which car brands are most at risk of auto theft? 

Hyundai drivers need to be extra vigilant as it is the most stolen vehicle brand in the US, according to Bankrate. The Elantra and the Sonata are the two most stolen vehicles, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. 

5 Most Stolen Vehicles in the US 

Hyundai Elantra 

Hyundai Sonata 

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 

Honda Accord 

Kia Optima

