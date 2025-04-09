How Likely Are You to Have Your Car Stolen in Texas?

Sorry to break it to you, but there’s a very good chance you’ll have your vehicle stolen in Texas. Okay, maybe it’s not like an imminent threat. But still, Texas averages more auto thefts per 100,000 people than most other states.

According to Compare the Market, the Lone Star State averages 350 vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents. That sucks. However, I tend to be more of a “glass half full” type of person, so, if you look on the bright side, at least we don’t live in Colorado, where they have an average of 731 auto thefts per 100,000.

10 States with Most Auto Thefts

Colorado: 731 per 100k District of Columbia: 700 per 100k Washington: 604 per 100k Oregon: 541 per 100k New Mexico: 541 per 100k California: 520 per 100k Missouri: 483 per 100k Nevada: 481 per 100k Texas: 350 per 100k Tennessee: 338 per 100k

Which car brands are most at risk of auto theft?

Hyundai drivers need to be extra vigilant as it is the most stolen vehicle brand in the US, according to Bankrate. The Elantra and the Sonata are the two most stolen vehicles, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5 Most Stolen Vehicles in the US

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Sonata

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Honda Accord

Kia Optima

