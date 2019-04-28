How Much Car Trouble Do Texans Have Compared to Other States?

Thinking of things like collisions, mechanical failure, or typical road damage, do you think Texans have more or less car trouble than the rest of the country?

The team at YourMechanic.com have compiled their list using Google Trends and keywords that would most indicate a user looking into resolving a form of car trouble. The keywords they searched include:

Car accident lawyer

Car wont start

Dead car battery

Tire repair

Windshield repair

Each state's search of the respective categories is assigned a point value up to 100, with a higher score meaning higher rates of car trouble. Texas scored below 70 on only one category, getting 41 points on 'Car accident lawyer'. Ultimately, Texas ranked 4th overall with a total of 368 points broken down across the 5 categories:

Car accident lawyer - 41 pts

Car wont start - 90 pts

Dead car battery - 78 pts

Tire repair - 71 pts

Windshield repair - 88pts

To see the full list and how Texas compares to other states, CLICK HERE .