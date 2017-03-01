To say that stupid is strong with these individuals is such an understatement. It's hard to believe that anyone could be this uninformed, dumb or just plain ignorant. Did you know one of Donald Trumps children killed a triceratops in Africa recently? Never mind that the triceratops has been extinct for 66 million years. Author and media analyst Mark Dice spends a few minutes visiting with some of the dimmest bulbs we've seen yet with his 'Common Sense Test'.