Hulu Christmas Movies For the 2022 Holiday Season

If you’re a dedicated Hulu subscriber and a dedicated watcher of Christmas movies, the streaming service has a lot of titles to make you happy all holiday season. Some are new, like the Hulu Original It’s a Wonderful Binge. Some are old, like the immortal holiday favorite An En Vogue Christmas, the only Christmas movie guaranteed to free your mind or your money back. The service has a whole bunch of both to watch — and even a few Hanukkah movies to boot.

Here’s the full list of Hulu titles for Christmas this year:

Now Streaming on Hulu

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property.

Happiest Season (2020)

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. HAPPIEST SEASON is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Santa Games (2022)

This year, the Manager of a Mall where Santa Charles work decides to upgrade and replace him with forced retirement. Instead of leaving, he asks to find his appropriate replacement by putting out an online ad. When this ad goes viral, the interview process becomes a series of tasks and challenges leading to an all-out competition of Festive chaos and Christmas comedy.

Menorah in the Middle (2022)

This year for Hanukkah, (Sarah) is headed back home with her new Fiancé (Chad) to meet her parents. Things go haywire when she discovers the family’s Bakery is in danger of closing down. Her father has a heart attack, and her fiancé is the one planning to take over the Family business. All seems lost until she runs into her old school friend (Ben), who tries to help her save the Bakery while also showing her the true meaning of Love, Family, and the spirit of Hanukkah.

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

A workaholic (Jennifer Taylor) gets stuck in a time loop repeating Christmas Day over and over as she tries to reconnect with her family, while also trying to appease her boss’ (Matthew Lawrence) demands.

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

A newly separated mom (Mariah) gets into numerous wars of words with her ex-husband (David). Their Daughter (Ivy), wanting to re-unite the family, makes a Christmas wish with Santa leading to many hilarious mishaps. Mariah can’t say “no”, and David can’t tell a “lie”. Will this be the Holiday miracle that this family needs to bring them together.

My Christmas Fiance (2022)

(Maya) is working as a Chef for a high-end Resort restaurant in Italy when she is asked by her boss (Penn) to pretend to be his fiancé for the holidays so he can avoid being set up for marriage by his family. Things get complicated when the Chef’s ex-girlfriend (Ashleigh) wants to take over the business by sabotaging the restaurant. It is up to (Maya) to try and save the Restaurant while trying to hide her genuine feelings for (Penn).

Catering Christmas (2022)

New business owner, Molly Frost (Merritt Patterson), is struggling to launch her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire’s biggest event of the year, the Harrison Foundation Christmas Gala. Meanwhile, Carson Harrison (Daniel Lissing), who will be managing the event this year, is the very reluctant heir to his family’s foundation. Carson is a renowned photographer who has spent years jet-setting around the world to avoid taking over the foundation from his Aunt Jean. Molly, a hometown girl who once was the beneficiary of the foundation’s generosity, takes Carson on a journey to learn about all the good his family provides to so many. The discovery inspires Carson to use his artistic gifts to create the most heartwarming fundraiser in the history of the foundation.

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

A New York socialite who fakes her identity to get her book published has to rush back to her deceased mother’s farm when the publisher and her son come to visit their ‘Australian’ author.

A Nasty Piece of Work (2019)

A mid-level corporate employee finds out he’s not getting the Christmas bonus he was expecting, but his boss invites him to earn a promotion by beating his professional rival in a violent competition.

FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)

Ebenezer Scrooge experiences a dark night of the soul in an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story.

Arthur Christmas (2011)

When Santa's high-tech Christmas operation misses one child, Santa's son Arthur sets out to complete the Christmas Eve mission the old-fashioned way - via reindeer! A hilarious animated treat!

Premiering on November 15:

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019)

When a man and a woman make a deal to learn each other’s holiday traditions, they realize they have a lot in common and fall in love.

Premiering on November 18:

An En Vogue Christmas (2015)

The disbanded divas of En Vogue are asked to reunite to perform a benefit Christmas concert to save the club where they became stars.

Premiering on November 24:

A Christmas Winter Song (2019)

Clio (Ashanti) befriends Fred (Stan Shaw), a homeless former jazz singer down on his luck. The two form a special bond over music, and Clio, having just lost her own father, helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter.

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

When widowed artist JESS and sports-loving bartender DANNY go on a first date at a hockey game, they are embarrassed to find themselves on the kiss cam. But their first kiss proves to be magical in more ways than one, as their team scores a game-winning goal directly after. Now despite having seemingly little in common and both having emotional hurdles that have kept them single in the past, Jess and Danny must continue to attend the team’s games together or risk the wrath of thousands of hockey fans who believe their kisses to be a good luck charm.

Premiering on November 29:

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

When a lawyer tries to save the local drive-in movie theater, she is forced to work with the owner – who just happens to be the guy with whom she shared her first kiss – to give her a chance to prove the drive- in’s value by reopening it during the Christmas season.

Premiering on December 1:

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

CHLOE BOSE has aspirations of becoming a Broadway star, so when the mysterious CORA LAWSON enlists Holly and the talented/handsome store santa, JASON MURPHY, to put on a Christmas musical revue, she sees it as an opportunity to make a splash. But as she and Jason work together, they realize they have more in common than just musical talent...

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

In this adorable sequel to “Christmas Thieves,” Frank and Tony are babysitting for Liam and Olivia, while their parents Emma and Peter are out shopping for last-minute Christmas presents. Emma and Peter get into an accident with Santa Claus, and have scared off all of his reindeer. Santa needs to call for back-up and the only person left to save the day is the Christmas Witch. Unbeknownst to Santa, the Christmas Witch has accidentally landed in front of Olivia and Liam’s house, and she has completely lost her memory. Liam, Olivia, Frank and Tony try to find answers for the Witch in the book “Puffins”. Will the Puffins help the Witch remember that she needs to go help Santa in enough time to save Christmas? This heartwarming live-action and animated Christmas film is filled with lots of holiday magic, and is something the whole family will enjoy together.

Premiering on December 9:

It’s a Wonderful Binge (2022)

Like the original film (The Binge, 2020), the sequel is set in a near future where all drinking and drugs are banned except for on one glorious day known as The Binge. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. The new holiday adventure will feature magical storybooks, catchy songs, stop-motion animation… and drugs! Lots of them! Merry Bingemas!

