Hurricane Florence: Now Tropical Depression, Still Dangerous
After being downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence is still dumping record rainfall on the Carolinas. Officials now warn of dangers in water, including electrocution and disease.
Here's what we know now [UPDATING]:
- Death toll now at 20 in the Carolinas.
- Florence was the rainiest storm to ever hit the east coast, with some areas seeing 3 feet of rain.
- Florence is now a tropical depression.
- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warns that the storm is still extremely dangerous: "The storm has never been more dangerous than it is right now."
- Florence brings most rain ever from a storm to North Carolina.
- One million currently without power.
- N. Carolina Emergency Management: "We face walls of water.
- The storm has claimed its first victims: a mother and infant. Local police in Wilmington, NC confirm that a tree fell on their house. The father has been transported to hospital.
- Incredible video of garage filling with water goes viral.