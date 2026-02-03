Today I learned that one of the deadliest roads in America runs through Wichita Falls. In fact, it’s the deadliest road in all of Oklahoma, according to the video below (jump to the 13:43 mark).

By now, you’ve probably connected the dots and know that I’m talking about I-44. Honestly, I was kind of surprised when I heard that it was among the deadliest roads. Mostly because it’s fairly short for an interstate.

While some Interstates cross the entire length of the country, like I-10, which spans from Florida to California, I-44 starts in Wichita Falls, goes through Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and ends in St. Louis. If you look at this map, it’s among the shortest, if not the shortest, Interstate overall.

A Deadly Crash That Put I-44 in the Spotlight

The video focuses on the wreck that happened near Big Cabin, Oklahoma, on March 16, 2025. At 11:30 pm, two trucks collided and burst into flames after one of the trucks stopped in the middle of the interstate for reasons unknown. A Missouri man was killed in the crash.

In November of 2024, Joplin, Missouri, news station KOAM reported state officials were concerned about the rise of fatal crashes on I-44 in the Joplin area alone. It’s difficult to get a comprehensive list of fatal crashes on I-44 due to several different agencies, like the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), responding to the accidents.

However, a quick Google search for “Interstate 44 crash statistics 2025” will tell you everything you need to know about how dangerous that stretch of highway is.

