Authorities on Monday released the identities of the seven people killed in last Saturday's mass shooting in Midland/Odessa.

They are: 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez of Odessa; 25-year-old Edwin Peregrino of Odessa; 29-year-old Mary Granados of Odessa; 30-year-old Kameron Karltess Brown of Brownwood; 35-year-old Raul Garcia of El Paso; 40-year-old Joe Griffith of Odessa; and 57-year-old Rodolfo Julio Arco of Odessa.

Monday afternoon, the FBI also provided some insight into the shooter, 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, who was killed on Saturday.

Ator was fired from his job at Journey Oilfield Services on Saturday, and made what was called "rambling" phone calls to both 9-1-1 and the FBI.

FBI special agent Christopher Combs also said on Monday that Ator lived in "a strange residence," and that the conditions "reflect what his mental state was going into [the shooting]."