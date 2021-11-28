One Million Dollar Bond Set for Arrested Standoff Suspect

UPDATED 7:35am, Sunday, November 28, 2021

Authorities have filed two additional charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant against Gene Solis. He's now been charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, with additional federal charges also possible. Arraignment has occurred for all five state charges and Solis' combined bond is now set at $1.5 million.

New information was released on Saturday concerning the suspect arrested Friday morning after a standoff with Lubbock Police and FBI agents in North Lubbock.

48 year-old Gene Solis was arrested after an over 30-hour long standoff at the National Guard Armory in North Lubbock on Regis Street. At one point during the standoff he allegedly fired shots at law enforcement.

Solis was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, with additional federal charges also pending.

Solis was arraigned Friday afternoon on the three state charges and his bail has been set at a combined $1 million dollars. Solis is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Lubbock Police described the circumstances that led up to the standoff over Thanksgiving:

One person is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, located at 301 Regis St.

48-year-old Gene Solis exited the building on his own accord just before 9 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Originally, Solis made contact with an LPD officer indicating he was suicidal and homicidal toward another individual. After attempts to deescalate the situation, officers responded to the residence of the individual and located Solis in the area. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but Solis fled, leading to a pursuit, which was cancelled due to public safety concerns.

Solis then drove to Hale Center, where he was involved in an additional pursuit. He proceeded drove to the reserve center, arriving at approximately 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25. While continuing surveillance on the center, Solis exited and shot at officers. SWAT was also called to respond.

LPD SWAT and Negotiators, along with FBI SWAT and Negotiators, continued to make contact with Solis throughout the day Nov. 25 and through the night. Negotiations were successful this morning, leading to Solis exiting the building.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted.

