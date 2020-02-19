Insane Rattlesnake Removal from Under Texas House

I would just move. I wouldn't want to deal with all that crap.

Over in Roby, Texas, the company Big Country Snake Removal had their most difficult job to date. They had to maneuver underneath this house and get out an insane amount of rattlesnakes. I don't even know what the final total is, but it looks to be around fifteen rattlesnakes in that bucket at the end.

You have no room to maneuver under that house and if one of those things decides to lunge at you under that house. Good luck. These guys are professionals and somehow got all of those snakes out of there with no problems. You can add this to the list of jobs I would never do in my life. No matter how much you paid me.