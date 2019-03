There are snake problems and then there are snake nightmares. This is definitely the latter.

Big Country Snake Removal was summoned to a home in Woodson. The homeowner thought he had a couple of rattlers under his home. After hours of work, he found out that 45 of the venomous creatures were found under the home, the largest of which measured 5-1/2 feet long. Below is a condensed Facebook video of the removal process.