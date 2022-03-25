Just a Friendly Reminder, It’s Rattlesnake Season Here in Texas

In the words of my man Indiana Jones, "Snakes! Why does it always have to be snakes?"

Alright everybody, my biggest fear in life is snakes. I hate them with a passion, but I know they serve a purpose in the ecosystem. I just want them nowhere near me or my property. Here in Texas the ones we need to be on the lookout for our rattlesnakes. With the warmer weather right now, these guys are a lot more active.

I always thought rattlesnakes hibernated, turns out during the winter they do something called brumate. Basically during the colder months they are a lot less active. They don't just sleep away the winter away. Once it warms up they want to do two things. First, eat. Second, mate. Mating season is one of the most dangerous times to be around rattlesnakes and during the spring they're a lot more active.

Looks like a deputy over in Bee County, Texas had to take out a rattlesnake at a recent traffic stop. Looks like Sergeant Villarreal was tracking a stolen vehicle and when he went to investigate he stumbled upon a rattlesnake a few feet away from him. He said it was in a striking stance and Sergeant Villarreal took out the snake with his gun.

Just a friendly reminder if you have kids that love to play outside, you probably want to inspect the backyard around this time of the year before letting them out. Meanwhile I will be sitting in my house away from the snakes.

