North Texas Man Finds Rattlesnake in Truck’s A/C Vent

Welcome to my nightmare.

Having grown up in rural North Texas, I’ve seen my fair share of rattlesnakes over the years. However, they’ve mostly been from a distance or in captivity, so I was never in any real danger of being bitten.

Unlike Bob Crowell, who got up close and personal to a rattlesnake that had made itself right at home in his truck. He discovered the foot-long critter slithering around in a vent while driving to a field out in Hood County.

Crowell was able to use a tool to secure the snake so he could get it out of the truck and back into the wild without being bitten.