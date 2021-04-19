Invasive Jumping Worms Spotted in Parts of Texas and Oklahoma

Alright, who messed up and imported these things?

So I'm not the best fisherman out there, but I know you want a bait that looks like it's moving around to get the fish's attention. Worms are the standard for when you think of fish bait, but imagine a worm that violently thrashes around? Yes, Amynthas spp or commonly known as the the jumping worm. They're native to East Asia and it looks like someone imported some to the states.

Here's the problem, the worm can devastate your soil. They feed on organic matter which your plants, fungi, and other animals need to survive. These worms can cause some real problems because they also reproduce without mating.

Parks departments are worried about them hitting areas with very little rainfall because the worms attack the roots of plants. What you should be on the lookout for is if your soil appears to look like coffee grounds. This worm species is most likely only a few inches under the surface. What should you do it you spot some?

Remove adult jumping worms. Place adults in a plastic bag and leave in the sun at least 10 minutes. Dispose of the bag in the trash.

Do not buy jumping worms for bait, vermicomposting, or gardening.

Only purchase compost or organic matter that has been heated to appropriate temperatures and duration to reduce the spread of pathogens, insects, and weeds. Jumping worm egg casings do not survive temperatures over 104 degrees F.

The worms have been spotted in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

