Constitutional Carry Moves to the Texas Senate

Get our free mobile app

Will Texans soon be able to carry a firearm without a license to carry? That's a question that the Texas Senate will soon have to answer, and all eyes are on the Senate and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

On Friday, State Senator Charles Perry was on my KFYO show to discuss a pro-life city ordinance coming up for vote on May 1st. At the end of the interview, I asked Perry about the chances of Constitutional Carry passing in the Texas Senate. Perry said that it hasn't been that he or Patrick had been against this type of legislation in the past, just that there hadn't been the push like we see now.

Still, there are rumors that the votes aren't there in the Texas Senate for Constitutional Carry, or permit-less carry, whichever you want to call it. My hope is that Senate will see how easy the vote passed in the House and they will move on it quickly.

Felons won't be able to carry with this bill. In fact, only those allowed to carry by the state and federal laws will be allowed to carry without a permit, as the Texas Tribune points out:

House Bill 1927, spearheaded by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, would nix the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. Texans under current state law must generally be licensed to carry handguns, either openly or concealed.

There will still be a License to Carry program as well. Twenty other states have passed Constitutional Carry, so this idea is nothing new. In fact, Texas isn't leading on the issue, and we should.

Send your Texas senators emails and give them a call if you want to see this bill passed. They need to hear from us.