Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the show to talk about current events in Austin and the Texas Legislature.

Braddock and Hasty discussed several topics including the continuing homeless crisis and encampments in the city of Austin, news about the possibility of actor Matthew McConaughey running against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as well as the status of 'constitutional carry' legislation and what chances the measure has of being passed into law.

While talking about the chances of 'constitutional carry' making it through the Senate, Braddock said,

The Lieutenant Governor can't have it both ways, when it comes to the way he runs the body. When he wants something to happen, it passes the Senate. Right? I mean that has been pretty clear. You see that in this legislative session. When he wanted electricity repricing to pass, it passed almost unanimously. He leaned on Republicans and Democrats to get that thing done...You'll see that when the Lieutenant Governor isn't necessarily excited about something, he'll sort of lay it off on the senators as it it's their fault, that the thing doesn't pass. But when he does want it to pass, he can make it happen.

