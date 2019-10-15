Only word to describe this: genius!

Funerals are somber occasions unless you didn't like the deceased and are only there to make sure he's dead, or you go into it with the understanding that the person laying in the box wouldn't want loved ones crying at a time like this.

Various reports give a backstory to this situation as the deceased had advanced notice he was dying, and didn't want his wife to leave the cemetery without a final laugh, arranging for a final recording to be played when his casket was lowered into the ground.

WARNING: Europeans are less uptight about language than Americans, so there are some naughty words in the video.