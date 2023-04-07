Irreconcilable Differences and the Indictment of Donald J. Trump

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch Patriotic Pulpit with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

Get our free mobile app

The handwriting is on the wall. America as we have known it is no more. Whatever one thinks of Donald Trump and his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, we must all confess one thing: America is at an impasse with no way forward. The left and the right, which does not necessarily equal Democrat and Republican, have become so far removed from one another that the best we can hope for at this point is to peaceably go our separate ways.

Regarding basic constitutional principles: those on the right understand that our “rights” have been given by God, and the sole function of government is to protect them. The left pretends that there is no God (Psalm 14:1). Only government force remains which bestows or cancels individual “rights” at will.

Foreign Policy

One side pledges allegiance to internationalism. It believes it is good to press America into a world-government overseen by globalists who force taxpayers to pay reparations to the rest of the world for our sins. America is forced to cough up its blood and treasure to defend any nation on the globe. If that is not enough, we are being forced to throw tons of taxpayer money to foreign countries — not a penny which is authorized by our Constitution.

This is because our baseline law, the Constitution, is outmoded and outdated to globalists. It is hated and despised. We must support world socialism. So our foreign policy has been for the past fifty years. No dictator has been without American foreign policy assistance.

Leftists cannot begin to understand George Washington’s farewell advice that the United States must concentrate only on American interests. This was no “isolationism” but a strict avoidance of “foreign entangling alliances” while being friendly and open to commerce to all nations. To the left, this sage “America First” advice is railed upon as somehow “Hitlerian nationalism.”

Domestic Affairs

Domestic issues are less reconcilable, if that is possible.

The God-ordained institution of marriage (Genesis 2:24), which forms the basis of western culture, is being relegated to an empty vacuous relic of history by the onslaught of “homosexual rights.” The left has popularly called for the eradication of the “nuclear family” and marriage is now whatever the left wishes it to be. Government force demands that everyone and every business recognize marriage as between two of the same sex. Our culture disappears with the family.

Homosexuality is a sinful choice (1 Corinthians 6:9-11) but federal law now forces private companies to consider it an “orientation” while penalizing those who act in accordance with their faith.

Those on the right understand that human life in the womb is sacred, having been created by God (Psalm 139:13-15). The left believes that that life may be exterminated at will, and the federal government forces Christians to fund abortion mills.

The right perceives that giving is free-will offering by individuals who have “purposed in their hearts” (2 Corinthians 9:7) while the left votes for government force to remove money from private citizens and to apply its approved projects. This insatiable beast called Socialism is never satisfied. Being charitable with other peoples’ money makes the leftists feel good about themselves and robs the rest of us.

Children are gifted by God to families as a reward (Psalm 127:1). Educating and training them is the divinely-ordained role of parents (Ephesians 6:1-4). The leftists of state-run education now openly declare that your children are wards of the state and will be educated as they see fit. Force is used by the Department of Justice to prosecute parents who object to hedonistic indoctrination of their own offspring.

Law and order is the God-assigned primary role of state (Rom. 13:1-5) which includes capital punishment to deter lawlessness. Besides national defense this is the only real force God assigns to the state. Punishment of crime is essential. Our leftist State however, has replaced punishment with rehabilitation, and forces Americans to live with crime and mayhem.

The rule of law has evaporated. “No one is above the law” is a sad joke. Of course they are. Ruling socialists have no prospects of indictment for crimes committed and confessed. Government only forces Americans who protest about a corrupt system on January 6 to sit in jail without a trial or formal accusations.

Free speech is the hallmark of a free society. Expressing objections to the ruling class, however, has come to censorship by platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, which are classified as “government actors” by the Supreme Court. Government forces one to express only approved opinions, as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citizens on the right understand that God wants mankind to respect the borders of nations (Acts 17:26). But this rule of law is flagrantly disregarded by the left when it comes to the border of the United States. A North American borderless landmass is the leftist vision being implemented which gives rise to human trafficking, deadly-drug importation, sexual slavery, and forces citizens to pay for the importation of millions of illegal aliens.

Biblical injunctions in Genesis 1:28 is the environmental mandate to those on the right. “Subdue” (utilize) the earth and exercise “rulership” over it. Salvation is other-worldly and the earth’s resources are provided by God for our sojourn in the world. Like paganism of old, on the other hand, the left worships at the altar of Green Earth Religion and salvation of the earth is the goal. Utilizing earth’s resources is considered sinful exploitation and our government now forces Americans to bow to this altar. Forcibly locking away earth’s resources from human consumption has become the government’s role.

What will occur with the indictment of Donald Trump? I am not certain. But there is certitude in one thing: Two cannot walk together except they be agreed (Amos 3:3). There is no possible way, given the wide divergence of worldviews, that the left and right will ever come to a peaceable walk between themselves. It is time for separation. The indictment of Donald J. Trump simply underscores why this must be.