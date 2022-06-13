Where Does Texas Rank Among the Most Fun States in the US?

Everyone knows Texas loves to party. But how does the Lone Star State compare to other states when it comes to having a good time?

The entertainment industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has been slowly recovering since vaccines were made available.

Now that pretty much everything has opened back up and more and more people are getting back to their pre-COVID routines, WalletHub decided to crunch the numbers to figure out which were the best and worst states for fun.

Researchers compared all 50 states using 26 metrics including restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, fitness centers per capita, and more to reach their conclusions.

And it turns out that Texas is a pretty damn fun place to be.

The state was ranked 8th overall and is near the top of the list in several indicators. Texas is tied for first place in restaurants per capita and movie theaters per capita and is ranked 4th in fitness centers per capita.

It’s no surprise to hear that we’re at the top of the list when it comes to restaurants per capita. From big cities to small towns, you don’t have to travel far to find something to eat once your belly starts grumbling.

On the flip side, the study revealed that Texas has some work to do when it comes to access to National Parks. The state is currently ranked 46th in the country in that area.

Top 10 Most Fun States in America

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Louisiana

Get the full results of the study and methodology used at this location.

