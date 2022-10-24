Is This Really Our Last Chance to Have a McRib?

If McDonald’s is to be believed, this may be our last chance to scarf down a McRib. While I’m not a member of the Cult of McRib, I do make it a point to have one every time it makes a brief return to the menu.

And I do get some odd looks from time to time when I ask them to add cheese to it (don’t knock it ‘til you try it). In fact, I used to make double meat, double cheese McRibs when I worked at the McDonald’s in Vernon back in high school.

Speaking of the McDonald’s in Vernon, the McRib was a constant on the menu when I was growing up. But, it eventually went the way of the McDLT in the mid-2000s. But, unlike the McDLT, it would return to the menu for a limited time every so often. And it’s about to return for the last time (allegedly).

According to the McDonald’s website, the McRib will soon be embarking on its Farewell Tour.

KTSM is reporting that the sandwich is supposed to be in restaurants early this week, but it won’t be around for long. McDonald’s says it is going away for good on November 20, 2022.

Say it ain’t so, McDonald’s. The McRib has a dedicated following. I realize it isn’t anywhere near the best-selling item on the McDonald’s menu, but offering it for a limited time has proven to be an excellent marketing strategy.

Maybe the whole “Farewell Tour” thing is just an attempt to sell more of them this time around, kind of like bands who embark on farewell tour after farewell tour. Or maybe McDonald’s isn’t bluffing and this is, in fact, our last chance to have a McRib. Whatever the case may be, I’m looking forward to sinking my teeth into one ASAP.

