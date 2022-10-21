Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene.

I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.

In the clip, you see a couple of guys fighting with the driver of a car that is stopped off of W Jefferson and N Carrier. As the car starts to pull away you hear a shot fired and then you see one of the guys that approached the car on the ground.

You then see another one of the guys that approached the car fire a shot at the car as it’s pulling away. The guy on the ground quickly bounces back up and the group runs away.

Now, about those things I’m unsure of.

I think the first shot may have come from inside the car, but after rewinding the video at least a dozen times, it’s not clear to me. I feel like that’s the reason the one guy is on the ground, but he just as easily could have been trying to avoid the shot from the guy that was with him.

I’m also unsure of the condition of those involved or, even worse, any of the innocent bystanders.

One thing I am sure of is that I’m glad I live out here in the sticks.

