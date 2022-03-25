A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy.

According to Variety, the project has been in the works at Prime Video for years, long before Amazon acquired James Bond studio MGM in a $8.5 billion deal. Production begins later this year, and casting is officially under way. Production company 72 Films is looking for teams of two to compete in an exciting global mission, with a cash prize of £1 million ($1.3 million). The challenges will test contestants’ physical and mental endurance in several historical locations featured in the Bond films.

“I first had this idea over three years ago. Dan Grabiner and the U.K. Originals team took it to a whole other level,” 72 Films' David Glover told Variety. “To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true.”

The new reality competition series marks a transitional period for the James Bond franchise, as producers continue to search for a new actor to take over the titular role from Daniel Craig. Until a new 007 is cast, we can enjoy a taste of Bond's global adventures with Amazon Prime Video's new series.

If this game show sounds right up your alley, then call up your sibling, S.O., or best friend and fill out a casting profile. It’s never too soon to start building up your international espionage skills.

