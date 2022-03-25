Texas Man Arrested After Getting Into A Fight Over Dirty Dishes

What is this dude’s problem? I think that it’s pretty safe to say that this guy has some major anger management issues. He completely lost his cool, when he got into a fight over the dirty dishes.

Marcos A. Coronado is a San Antonio man who was arrested a few days ago, after allegedly attacking two of his family members last year. Apparently, he was so enraged when he saw dirty dishes left in the sink, that he began arguing with a family member over it. As the argument escalated, Coronado allegedly attacked one of his family members, by punching her in the face.

Another family member, who was an elderly woman was also present at the time and attempted to diffuse the situation. Unfortunately, she was unsuccessful in breaking up the fight. When she went to protect the victim, Coronado allegedly pushed her out of the way, and injured her left knee once she hit the floor.

Once Coronado fled the scene, both of the victims called police. Just a few days ago, law enforcement arrested Coronado, and charged him with ‘Injury to An Elderly Person’, ‘Assault of A Family Member’, and an unrelated fraud charge. After being booked into jail, his bond was set at $20,000.

I don’t know what this guy’s problem is, but he clearly has issues. Who gets in a fight over dirty dishes left in the sink? Regardless, you never attack anyone you get in a disagreement with, no matter how wrong you believe they are. Hopefully he takes some anger management classes soon.

