Jason Witten Pays Tribute to Tony Romo in Moving Post

Jason Witten and Tony Romo were teammates for 14 years, until last week when Tony Romo retired to pursue a career in broadcasting .

Witten broke his silence about Romo's retirement in a well-written and powerful statement posted on his Twitter account. You can read it below.

"Knowing what I know now, I must say there is no one — and I mean no one — I would rather have had next to me on this journey other than Tony Romo," Witten wrote.

Romo responded to the statement:

Romo to Witten is one of the greatest QB to TE connections in NFL history, and it's clear that they mean as much to each other off the field as they meant to each other on it.