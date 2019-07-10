Jeff Goldblum Bringing Touring Jazz Show to North Texas

Today I learned Jeff Goldblum has a touring jazz show.

Jeff Goldblum seems like one of the coolest guys in Hollywood. Not only is he a very talented actor, but he is also a very talented musician. He has been performing since the '90s with a group called The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Jeff sings and plays on the piano during the performance which is described as a "jazz show-meets-musical hootenanny."

If you're on the fence about this show, check out the video above. If you're into jazz or just a massive Jeff Goldblum fan, it looks like a lot of fun. He will be bringing the show to Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Strauss Square in the Dallas Arts District. Tickets will be going on sale this Friday at 10 am.