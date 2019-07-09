Baby Shark Band Going on Tour and They’re Coming to Texas

Just when you were finally getting the song out of your heads.

If you have children, I'm sure you have heard the Baby Shark song. It's so simple and kids love it. The original Baby Shark song has over 3 billion views on YouTube, which is ridiculous. The group that does that song is called Pinkfong and they're going on tour this year.

A few stops in Texas and one in Oklahoma will be coming soon. If you want tickets and the full schedule, you can check that out here. I will put the Texas and Oklahoma dates below. If you're sick of the Baby Shark song, be sure you hide this from your children so they don't beg and scream to go. Also, the group does several other songs as well, so it just won't be Baby Shark on repeat the whole show.

Baby Shark Tour Dates Texas and Oklahoma