Haunted Playhouse Goes For Sale on Facebook

You never know what you'll find when browsing Facebook's Marketplace. Musical instruments, furniture, cars, and any number of other things someone wants to convert from clutter to cash. But a haunted playhouse? It happened!

The ad was placed by a user in Edinburgh, Scotland, and said that his children wouldn't play in it any more because it was haunted.

Haunted playhouse, comes with slide. Children refuse to play in it on basis that it is haunted and/or possessed. Good for apocalypse-themed garden and/or ghost friendly household.

Apparently someone wasn't afraid of no ghosts because it sold. Then again maybe they're just planning their Halloween yard decorations.