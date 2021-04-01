Joe Biden Isn’t Happy With the Texas Rangers

It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and fans will be back at stadiums around the nation. It won't be the same as 2019, but maybe we will get back to packed stadiums as the season goes on. Most stadiums will be at 50 percent capacity while some teams will be at less than 20 percent capacity to start the season.

There will be one team in the nation, however, that will allow fans at full capacity inside their ballpark when they host their home opener. That team, of course, is the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers open up their season in Kansas City against the Royals, but will have their home opener against the Blue Jays on Monday, April 5th. For that game, there will be no capacity limits on seating.

Get our free mobile app

The Rangers announced weeks ago they would allow Globe Life Park to be sold out at full capacity after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that capacity limits and the mask mandate would be ending. The Rangers will allow Globe Life Park to be sold to full capacity of the season, but a sold-out crowd is not expected after Monday.

According to TMZ, Texas Rangers President of Baseball Operations told The FAN in Dallas that this is a one-time event and that after Opening Day, they probably won't be at full capacity.

President Biden on Wednesday told ESPN that the Rangers were making a mistake and they should listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci:

"I think it's a mistake," Biden told ESPN on Wednesday night. "They should listen to Dr. Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But, I think it's not responsible."

As I have written previously, I applaud the Texas Rangers for trying to get back to sort of normal. Fans will still have to wear masks and the roof will remain open if the weather is nice. Millions of Americans are packing themselves into airplanes every week, but President Biden doesn't say a word about them.

At some point, we have to start moving forward. The Rangers are taking that step knowing that they have a bad team and social distancing will be easy in a few weeks. If you are that worried about catching the virus or think it's not responsible, stay home.