Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday (June 5) of an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC. She was 55.

Sources told the outlet Spade was discovered by housekeeping staff in her Manhattan apartment at around 10:20 a.m. They said she left a note at the scene, but declined to reveal any further information, as the investigation is still ongoing. Further details have not yet been released.

Spade, best known for her namesake luxury brand, found success in the early '90s after creating a line of handbags. Her company, Kate Spade New York, now has has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

In one of her final interviews, Spade reflected on the origins of her fashion empire.

"It's funny. You know, [my husband] Andy and I were talking one night. And I just said — I was looking ahead and I saw the fashion directors. That would be your next jump from being senior fashion editor. And I thought, I don't really see myself wanting that job," she told NPR in 2017. "So Andy and I were out, honestly, at a Mexican restaurant. And he just said, what about handbags? And I said, honey, you just don't start a handbag company. And he said, why not? How hard can it be? (Laughter) I thought, OK, really? He regrets those words."

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.