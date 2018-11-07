Texas Teacher Allegedly Tried To Commit Suicide in Their Classroom

Not a lot of details have been released, but the school believes he was trying to harm himself.

The school says the kids were unaware of the situation, but let parents know about it through an email. You can read that full email below.

Dear Wessendorff Parents,

We are saddened by the death of a member of our Wessendorff family. Earlier today, Jordan Halane, a Fine Arts teacher was discovered alone and unconscious in his classroom by another staff member and medical personnel immediately responded. The teacher was transported to Oak Bend Medical Center where he later passed away.

During the medical emergency, students were placed on a hold and remained in their classrooms. Students were unaware of the medical emergency, which occurred in a portion of the campus that was not directly accessible to students.

Unfortunately, we believe it was the teacher’s intent to harm himself. There were no weapons on campus and students were never in any danger. Following the hold procedure (where students remain in class), there was minimal disruption to the instructional day.

Students continued on a slightly modified schedule and were unaware of the medical response. Classes dismissed at the end of the day to ensure all students had safe transportation and supervision available.

Crisis counseling teams will be available on campus all day tomorrow and will respond as needed throughout the week.

If you have any questions about how to help your child deal with the grieving process, please feel free to contact the Wessendorff Middle School administration. Students and staff can also call the Texana Crisis Talkline at 1-800-633-5786, a 24-hour crisis hotline, to talk about any concerns that they may have. This is an anonymous and confidential service provided for the Lamar CISD community.

Our focus is always on the safety and well-being of our students. We felt that you should be aware of the situation in case your child comes home with questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Sonya Sanzo, Principal