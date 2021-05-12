Kemp Center Shines ‘Spotlight On Songwriters’ Thursday Night

For some, music should be heard at extreme volumes in large rooms with thousands of people. For others, a more intimate setting is preferred. A setting that strips things down to the simple combination of one guitar and a human voice. A smaller room where each word and nuance can be understood and appreciated. That's the the setting you'll find at Spotlight on Songwriters this Thursday evening (05.13.2021) at the Kemp Center For The Arts.

Members of the Wichita Falls Songwriter Circle will performing their own original works under the dome at the Kemp Center in a listening room presentation. It's a chance for the writers to share their music and the thoughts, meanings, and back stories that went into them with an audience in a laid back and casual atmosphere.

Image Courtesy Spotlight On Songwriters

There will be no advance ticket sales for this show and there's no official admission charge but donations at the door will be appreciated.

Feel free to bring your own beverages to enjoy, food will be available for purchase from Gypsy Kitchen & Bar.

The Wichita Falls Songwriter Circle is a group of local songwriters dedicated to the support, development, and promotion of songwriting and other local songwriters. The group meets on the second Saturday of each month at the Kemp Center for the Arts. Founding members include Eb Steward, Harvey Toalson, Ryan Hager, Mark Sutton, Tim Maloney, Richie Bates, Brendan Bell, and Andrew Toole.

Harvey Toalson, Ryan Hagar, Eb Steward, Richie Bates, and Mark Sutton will be performing at this week's event in a songwriters circle presentation. With a format like this each individual artist brings their own unique style and voice to the stage and there is an ever-changing atmosphere from song to song.

Spotlight on Songwriters will be Thursday, May 13th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., at the Kemp Center for the Arts, 1300 Lamar, in downtown Wichita Falls.